Supreme Court. (File Photo) Supreme Court. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Modnay rapped the West Bengal government for not filing its response to a PIL pertaining to waste disposal in rivers. A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul asked the Environment Secretary of the state to appear in person on February 22.

The court was hearing a PIL related to disposal of untreated waste in rivers across the country.