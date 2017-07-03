Waste disposal: NGT issues warrants agst 12 Agra civic bodies

National Green Tribunal (File Photo) National Green Tribunal (File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal on Monday issued bailable warrants against 12 civic bodies in Agra after they failed to appear before it in response to a plea alleging open burning of trash and poor municipal solid waste system in the city. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, which had earlier issued notices to them, took exception to their non-appearance and directed the civic bodies to be present before it on August 5.

The green panel issued bailable warrants against the Nagar Palika Parishads of Bah, Fatehpur Sikri, Achchnera, Shamsabad, Etmadpur, Fatehabad, Pinahat and Nagar Panchayats of Jagner Dayalbagh, Kheragarh, Swamibagh and Kirawali. The NGT had earlier restrained the civic authorities from burning municipal solid waste and other waste in the open in Agra and the areas around the eco-sensitive Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ).

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by NGO Social Action for Forest and Environment which contended that civic bodies in Agra were blatantly violating Solid Waste Management Rules as more than 2000 metric tonnes of solid waste per day was being dumped in various part of the city, besides plastic waste which was being consumed by stray animals.

“It is submitted that respondents are not segregating industrial, hazardous and bio-medical waste from Municipal Solid Waste and the same is being dumped in various parts of Agra for the last several years.

“The drains and canals have been converted into sewer lines which fall directly into River Yamuna without any treatment by the various authorities including Nagar Nigam Agra, Agra Development Authority, Cantonment Board and areas falling under the TTZ Authority,” the plea had said.

