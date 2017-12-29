She went to wash away her sins: Dilip Ghosh on Mamata’s visit to Sagar Island

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/Files) BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/Files)

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to reach out to Hindu voters by visiting Sagar Island ahead of the Gangasagar Mela, beginning January 10. Taking a dig at Mamata, Ghosh said she had gone to Gangasagar to wash away her sins. He was speaking on the sidelines of BJP’s Jana Jagaran Yatra in Kolkata.

“There is a festival going on in Darjeeling Hills but Trinamool leaders do not have the guts to attend those events. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to attend the festival in the Hills. Instead, she went to Ganga Sagar. I think she went there to wash away her sins,” he said. He was referring to the five-day Teesta Tourism Festival, which started on Wednesday. “…she went there to reach out to Hindu voters, as a large number of Hindus are showing support to BJP for our pro-Hindu policies. She is now trying to adopt pro-Hindu policies of the BJP,” added Ghosh.

Mamata had recently visited Sagar Island to monitor preparations for the six-day mela.

