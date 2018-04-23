Death for rape: Have you done any research before coming out with Ordinance, Delhi HC pulls up Centre

Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) Delhi High Court (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre if it had done any research or scientific assessment before coming out with an ordinance to award death penalty for rape of girls below the age of 12. “Did you carry out any study, any scientific assessment that death penalty is a deterrent to rape? Have you thought of the consequences to the victim? How many offenders would allow their victims to survive now that rape and murder have the same punishment,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the government.

The high court was dealing with an old PIL that challenged the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013, in which a penal provision — minimum of seven years of jail term — for a rape convict was included and the court’s discretion to award less than that was taken away.

Amid national outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, the Union Cabinet, two days ago, cleared the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2018, which proposes stringent punishments, ranging from a minimum of 20 years to life term or death, for rape of girls under the age of 12 years.

The high court said the government was “not even looking at the root cause” or “educating people” as the offenders are often found to be below the age of 18 years and in majority of the cases, the perpetrator is someone from the family or known to them. It further questioned whether any victims were asked what they want before coming out with the ordinance.

The ordinance to amend POCSO act for allowing death penalty to rapists of girls under the age of 12 has been promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Activists, parents of minor rape victims say against death penalty

Not just child right activists, even parents of minor victims today came out against the Union government’s ordinance providing the death penalty to child rapists, saying it could lead to victims being killed by perpetrators.

At a programme in New Delhi, three parents, whose children were raped, urged the central government to instead strengthen the judicial mechanism to support the children, who have to deal with the crimes and struggle in their aftermath.

“My child was 3.5 years old when she was raped in her playschool days after the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case. She was still breast-feeding,” a father, whose testimonial moved those present at the programme to tears, said.

“We sat in the police station with her from 9am to 9:30pm to register an FIR and she was asked where she was touched and how much pain she experienced. She was made to repeat her statement again and again for months. I want to ask everyone if I was wrong to ask for justice for my daughter,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

