Was not worth a compounder, ended up as Health Minister: Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said he was not worth of being a compounder, but ended up being the Union Health Minister. (Representational Image) Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said he was not worth of being a compounder, but ended up being the Union Health Minister. (Representational Image)

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday said he was not worth of being a compounder, but ended up being the Union Health Minister. “I was not worth of being a compounder, but ended up becoming the Health Minister of the country,” Sinha said during a conversation with Dipa Chaudhury at the ongoing Brahmaputra Literary Festival.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Mentioning that his elder brother was a doctor, Sinha thanked the people of India for all their love, respect and recognition and said he had gone to then Bombay not to become a star, but to struggle and be an actor. Talking about his biography ‘Anything But Khamosh’, he said it was the most honest and transparent book on someone’s life.

“The book has become bestseller. There’s no sensation. There’s no disrespect to any woman in the book. But everything is there,” the veteran actor said.

Recalling an incident of some people suggesting having plastic surgery of his face to look handsome, Sinha said he decided against it after the legendary Dev Anand prevented him.

“Dev Sahab asked me not to do it and be myself. Then I told the world to accept me as I am. I started to nurture my face, talent and personality. My suggestion to young people is, be better than the best or try to prove yourself different from the best…Khamosh is a crude word, but now it has become a sweet word. It depends on how you say it. Don’t copy others and do your own role,” Sinha said.

On the reason for joining politics, he said he did it under social obligation as he wanted to do something for the society.

“It was not easy to shift from top of stardom in reel life to bottom of real life. There are uphaas (making fun), upeksha (neglect), tiraskaar (criticism) and daman (exploitation). If you cross them, then your passion will guide you to respect,” he added.