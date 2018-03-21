Was not aware of fraudulent LoUs, says ex-PNB branch head

PNB General Manager Rajesh Jindal, who was called for questioning from Delhi and arrested in Mumbai by the CBI, has claimed that no credible evidence of any culpable omission or commission is found against him. PNB General Manager Rajesh Jindal, who was called for questioning from Delhi and arrested in Mumbai by the CBI, has claimed that no credible evidence of any culpable omission or commission is found against him.

ARGUING for bail, Rajesh Jindal, the suspended general manager (credit) of Punjab National Bank (PNB), claimed that since the alleged fraudulent Letters of Undertakings (LoUs) were issued without maintaining any record by his co-accused Gokulnath Shetty, there was no opportunity for him to raise an alarm. “I, as a branch head never had the knowledge as the approval did not come to me to allow to LoUs. There was never an occasion for the person-in-charge to witness the transactions,” submitted Advocate Sajal Yadav on behalf of Jindal.

Jindal was working as a branch manager of the Brady House branch of PNB between 2009-2011.

“As of now, there is no allegation of a quid pro quo and his continuous custody not required,” Yadav submitted seeking bail for Jindal who was arrested on February 20. CBI special prosecutor A Limosin, however, opposed the plea claiming that the modus operandi adopted by the accused to issue LoUs without following bank guidelines dates back to 2009-10, when Jindal was in the Brady House branch. Limosin claimed that witnesses had pointed towards the connivance of Jindal in the issuance of the fraudulent LoUs.

He also said that Shetty had also told the CBI in his interrogation that after he had joined the branch in 2009, he was told about the practice of generating LoUs to accommodate borrowers without following prescribed guidelines. Limosin also claimed that four such LoUs were found to have been issued in the period when Jindal was in the Brady House branch.

“It was the responsibility of the branch head to monitor the activities carried out by deputy manager of Forex department. Therefore, their failure to detect the fraud facilitated the illegal activities carried out right under their nose. This also points towards their connivance in the entire scam,” Limosin said.

The court will pass orders on the bail plea on March 26.

