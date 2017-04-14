Alwar attack: ‘Was called to police station… my treatment was left incomplete’

Azmat Khan at a hospital in Delhi, Thursday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav) Azmat Khan at a hospital in Delhi, Thursday. (Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Thirteen days after being attacked allegedly for smuggling cows for slaughter near Alwar, Azmat Khan (24) arrived in Delhi Thursday morning for a medical check-up. Azmat was among five people who were thrashed near Alwar on April 1. While Pehlu Khan (55) died two days later, Azmat has been on bedrest since then.

He visited an orthopedic consultant at Al Shifa Multi-specialty Hospital in Okhla where after a day long check-up doctors finally declared his pain a result of “soft tissue injuries”.

“It pains in my ribs when I breathe and my waist hurts when I move,” said Azmat, adding that the pain was refusing to subside.

At the hospital with his family, a wheelchair-bound Azmat underwent a follow-up review by the doctors in the evening, and was advised bedrest. Later, another set of doctors examined the injury sustained by him in his left eye.

Recounting the events after he gained consciousness at a Alwar hospital after Pehlu Khan’s death, he said: “I was not well, but the issue had become big. Police called me to the police station and kept me there till April 4 morning. However, my treatment was left incomplete…then I got myself treated at government’s Hasan Khan Mewati Hospital.” He added that he did not have enough money to visit a private hospital.

Later, when a few members of the Student Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, visited him, the organisation decided to help him out with the treatment.

Syed Azharuddin, National Secretary, SIO said that the organisation funded his transport and the hospital expenses. He added, “When we visited the village, Azmat was on a cot, unable to move. Till now we have spent Rs 10,000 on his treatment.”

He added that the organisation is also planning to gift a cow to Pehlu Khan’s family. “During our visit we found out that Pehlu’s family did not have the money to buy a cow anymore. So we will give them a milch cow,” he said.

On Thursday, AAP’s Haryana Pradesh president Naveen Jaihind visited Pehlu’s family at their residence. Pehlu Khan’s son later complained about several political party leaders coming to meet the family.

“I am fed up, but we have no option. Every time someone comes I start narrating the same story again,” he said. He, however, added that “no member of the BJP came to visit us”.

