Was angry with in-laws, says Delhi woman who ‘threw son’

A day after a video emerged purportedly showing a woman throwing her two-year-old son from a staircase in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, the woman told police she had acted in a fit of rage as her in-laws “troubled her frequently”. Police said the woman joined the probe on Friday, even as her child was produced before the Child Welfare Committee, which handed over custody of the child to the maternal uncle.

The woman claimed she did not have any marital issues with her husband, police said. A case has been registered against the woman under IPC section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

“During questioning, she said her in-laws were troubling her and frequently quarreled with her, which is why she threw the child in a fit of rage. The child was wearing many layers of clothing, which saved him from sustaining severe injuries,” a police officer said. A PCR call was made on January 24, wherein the woman’s husband — the complainant in the case — informed police that his son had been “thrown off a staircase”.