Wary of potential protestors: People wearing black barred from PM Modi event

APPARENTLY APPREHENSIVE that people wearing black could be deemed protesters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, those in black shirts or T-shirts, or wearing black headgear, were barred from entering the domes put up for the Prime Minister’s public meeting in Bhachau, a city in Gujarat’s Kutch district, on Monday.

While some people got T-shirts bearing imprints of Modi, many others did not, and had to sit outside and watch Modi’s speech on LED screens. Women and Muslim maldharis (cattle herders) wearing grayish-black kurta and pyjamas were spared.

Tarachand Chheda, a former minister and the BJP MLA from Mandvi constituency in Kutch, said he was not aware of the issue. “I was at the venue from 1 pm to 6 pm. I didn’t see any pile of clothes at gates, nor did I receive any complaints on this. We hadn’t given any such instructions,” Chheda told The Indian Express.

Akshay Raj, an IPS officer who was in charge of gates 1, 2 and 3, said, “We have instructions from our superior. We don’t know the reason.”

Opposition Congress workers often use black flags while protesting at government events in the state, and similar restrictions were enforced when the PM had visited Botad last month.

Most men in rural Kutch carry black shawls, and use them as headgear.

At gate 9, Vishal Gharva, 23, a mechanic from Nangiya village, of Abdasa taluka in Kutch, was barred entry since he was wearing a black shirt. After waiting a while, a boy leaving the dome handed Vishal a green T-shirt he was carrying. “I came all the way from my village to see Modi. I can’t miss this opportunity,” Vishal said.

