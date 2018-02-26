Wars no solution, talks necessary between India, Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday reiterated his call for engaging Pakistan in meaningful talks, saying that peace will remain elusive until the two neighbours sit together and work towards ending their differences in an amicable atmosphere.
Addressing the party’s day-long youth wing convention at Rajouri, he said that wars are no solution. He will continue to vouch for dialogue between India and Pakistan as he believes it is the only way forward in heralding lasting peace in the region, he added.
Even if someone dubbed him anti-national, he won’t be deterred from speaking the truth, which is to have meaningful dialogue with Pakistan, Farooq said. The beneficiaries of peace in the wake of friendly relations between the two countries would be the people of Jammu and Kashmir who had decided their future seven decades ago, he added.
Farooq also invoked former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, acknowledging with deep appreciation the sincere efforts made by him in reaching out to Islamabad, first by Bus to Lahore and then by holding the Agra Summit. He had re-assured the neighbouring nation on their soil that India accepted the reality of Pakistan, the NC leader said. While recalling his words that friends can be changed but not the neighbours, he said Vajpayee’s initiatives were pleasant breathers in an otherwise choked environment.
The NC leader asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emulate the spirit of Vajpayee, who too belonged to his party, and start a new era of trust and friendship in the region. The two nations will have to realize, sooner or later, that nothing but talks hold the key to ending hostilities, he said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir would serve and emerge as a bridge of friendship between India and Pakistan.
The party president expressed concerns over the vicious political environment across the country and described the division of people on the basis of religion for votes as dangerous. The votes should be sought on the plank of nation building, development, upliftment of poor and not by exploiting religion, he said. He added that the youth have to play a crucial role by negating and isolating all such forces which hoodwink them by generating fear about religion being in danger.
He also expressed dismay over the functioning of the PDP-BJP government in the state, alleging nepotism and favouritism in the process of selection to various posts. The scenario is so dismal that a civil servant of this dispensation has sought filing of an FIR over the filling up of several slots, he said, apparently referring to the alleged backdoor appointments in KVIB. This has shattered the confidence of meritorious youth which call for course-correction, he added.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 27, 2018 at 12:22 amThe author is either completely demented now or saying the obvious nonsense for political reasons. There has been so many instances India ed goodwill gestures or real proposals to Pakistan, only to be backstabbed by that country. PM Vajpayee went to Lahore, what followed that is very well known. PM Modi went to meet Nawaz Shariff, that was followed by the attack by JEM. If talks were enough then Indo-Pak enmity would have been solved many years back. it is not solved because Pakistan is not interested. They like to live and die keeping India as an existential threat! Why they think in that way is anybody's guess. However, this kind of policy towards India is not helping them and will be their downfall, sooner or later. In the meantime elements like Farookh Abdullah and the Hurriyat thugs will keep on burking. The country can afford that.Reply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 11:37 pmAm I so weak to express myself. I think may be I shouldn't try. I beware salman and ranveer as I am no one in front of them. But I am sorry I am extra rude then any in world. Handle with careReply
- Feb 26, 2018 at 11:26 pmI don't know about war between INDIA and Pakistan . But pls dont get between me and Katrina, its my humble request. I am fully drunked now so pls don't take it now. I request world to focus something else. I mean person of helpless INDIAN living with faith. Pls don't tarnish it. I am powerless men, pls don't mingle with me.Reply