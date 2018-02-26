Wars no solution, talks necessary between India, Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

Former Jammu Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah. (File) Former Jammu Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah. (File)

Former Jammu Kashmir chief minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday reiterated his call for engaging Pakistan in meaningful talks, saying that peace will remain elusive until the two neighbours sit together and work towards ending their differences in an amicable atmosphere.

Addressing the party’s day-long youth wing convention at Rajouri, he said that wars are no solution. He will continue to vouch for dialogue between India and Pakistan as he believes it is the only way forward in heralding lasting peace in the region, he added.

Even if someone dubbed him anti-national, he won’t be deterred from speaking the truth, which is to have meaningful dialogue with Pakistan, Farooq said. The beneficiaries of peace in the wake of friendly relations between the two countries would be the people of Jammu and Kashmir who had decided their future seven decades ago, he added.

Farooq also invoked former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, acknowledging with deep appreciation the sincere efforts made by him in reaching out to Islamabad, first by Bus to Lahore and then by holding the Agra Summit. He had re-assured the neighbouring nation on their soil that India accepted the reality of Pakistan, the NC leader said. While recalling his words that friends can be changed but not the neighbours, he said Vajpayee’s initiatives were pleasant breathers in an otherwise choked environment.

The NC leader asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to emulate the spirit of Vajpayee, who too belonged to his party, and start a new era of trust and friendship in the region. The two nations will have to realize, sooner or later, that nothing but talks hold the key to ending hostilities, he said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir would serve and emerge as a bridge of friendship between India and Pakistan.

The party president expressed concerns over the vicious political environment across the country and described the division of people on the basis of religion for votes as dangerous. The votes should be sought on the plank of nation building, development, upliftment of poor and not by exploiting religion, he said. He added that the youth have to play a crucial role by negating and isolating all such forces which hoodwink them by generating fear about religion being in danger.

He also expressed dismay over the functioning of the PDP-BJP government in the state, alleging nepotism and favouritism in the process of selection to various posts. The scenario is so dismal that a civil servant of this dispensation has sought filing of an FIR over the filling up of several slots, he said, apparently referring to the alleged backdoor appointments in KVIB. This has shattered the confidence of meritorious youth which call for course-correction, he added.

