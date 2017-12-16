Warrant against UP minister, BJP MLAs in Muzaffarnagar riots case

Sanjeev Balyan, Hukum Singh, Suresh Rana and Sangeet Singh Som. All were accused in cases pertaining to 2013 riots Sanjeev Balyan, Hukum Singh, Suresh Rana and Sangeet Singh Som. All were accused in cases pertaining to 2013 riots

A local court has issued non-bailable warrants against UP minister Suresh Rana, former Union minister Sanjiv Balyan, BJP MLAs Sangeet Som and Umesh Malik and others in connection with a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case following permission from the state government to prosecute them.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Madhu Gupta yesterday issued the fresh non bailable warrants and asked the accused to appear in court on January 19, 2018, according to officials of Special Investigation Team (SIT).

The SIT had sought permission from the UP government to prosecute the accused under Section 153A of IPC for allegedly making hate speeches and the state government has permitted it, they said.

It is alleged that the accused participated in a mahapanchyat and incited violence through their speeches in the last week of August 2013. They are also facing charges under various sections of IPC for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, deterring public servants from discharging thier duties and wrongful restraint.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013 had claimed more than 60 lives while over 40,000 people were displaced.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App