Roorkee: Irritated over his crying, hospital ward boy breaks 3-day-old infant’s leg

A ward boy at a private children’s hospital in Roorkee allegedly broke one of the legs of an infant out of annoyance with his endless crying. The baby, three-day-old at the time of the incident, was admitted to the hospital due to some respiratory problems, said his father in a complaint lodged with the police.

The matter was not immediately reported. It was only after the child was taken to a hospital in Dehradun, the doctors detected a fracture in one of its legs. The shameful act of brutality was also caught on the CCTV camera, as reported by some news channels.

The complaint lodged against the ward boy said he was irritated with the child crying incessantly and broke his leg in early hours of January 28. He was supposed to guard the infant and was alone in the ward when he committed this heinous act.

The ward boy is said to be missing and has not been held yet. The police is looking into the matter and has assured the parents that action will be taken. When contacted, Haridwar SSP K V Krishnakumar said an inquiry is being held into the incident.

With PTI inputs

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd