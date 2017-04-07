War of words over freedom movement legacy in NMML

The debate over the legacy of the freedom movement played out in Rajya Sabha Thursday. Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma accused the government of introducing “unwanted elements” into the discourse of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library. The government hit back that sacrifices for freedom cannot just be limited to the Nehru or Gandhi family.

Sharma said, “We know the antipathy of the present government towards the values and principles for which Nehru and Gandhi stood for. This government has every right to establish a museum for any of its leaders. But they cannot tamper with the historic legacy of India’s freedom movement.”

MoS (Parliamentary Affairs) Mukhar Abbas Naqvi hit back: “All those people whom you had forgotten, whom you had painted black… we are writing their names now in golden letters… We will show both… that history which you had showed and that history which you had hidden… Those great personalities whom you had forgotten, the Sardar Patel whom you had forgotten, the plaque of Veer Savarkar which you had removed, we respect them and bow before them.”

