War of words escalates between BJP, Congress as race for HP, Gujarat polls heats-up

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi.

As the race for assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat heats-up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress-Vice President took swings at each other over the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and its subsequent changes in the nex tax regime by the Centre.

At a rally in Gujarat on Saturday, Modi hailed the tax rate reduction on 27 items announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, highlighting that the Finance Ministry’s efforts to boost the business sentiment of small and medium enterprises. “Today, I have seen newspapers from across the country. They carry headlines that Diwali has come 15 days earlier,” said Narendra Modi, while addressing the rally at Dwarka after inaugurating a bridge.

“You all must be busy preparing for Diwali, and in Gujarat, Diwali is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially among businessmen,” he added.

On Friday, the GST council had lowered the rates on 27 items – including Khakra, unbranded namkeen, man-made yarn and unbranded ayurvedic medicine – and announced a slew of rule changes, such as quarterly filing of returns for businesses with sales of up to Rs 1.5 crore.

“When there is trust in the government and honesty is seen behind decisions, then the country joins in despite difficulties. I can experience this and I am thankful to the people of the country for the way they have welcomed our effort to make simple tax simpler,” Modi said at the rally.

Taking a jibe at the previous UPA government, Modi said “There were lots of possibilities of development in the tourism sector here (in Gujarat), but earlier the UPA government had an indifferent attitude towards Gujarat because of the BJP government in the state… I clearly remember.”

Meanwhile, kicking off Congress Party’s elections campaign at a rally in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi criticised the NDA government for failing to deal with rising unemployment in the country and said, “And the ground situation is that 30,000 job seekers are being added every 24 hours but only 450 persons are getting jobs per day while our competitor China is giving jobs to 50,000 persons every day.” Gandhi further said that the government had failed to provide jobs to over 2 crore people that it had promised earlier.

Taking a jibe at the Centre for not handling the teething problems with the implementation of GST, Gandhi said, “The hasty implementation of GST resulted in loss of 30-lakh jobs,” he alleged, adding it caused inconvenience to traders. Gandhi further said, demonetisation had also dented the GDP of the economy.

Mocking the ”Gujarat model for development”, the Congress scion said the development of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are on different parameters and claimed that the hill state fared better. Referring to the plight of farmers, Gandhi stated that the maximum suicides amongst them are taking place in the BJP-ruled states.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App