War of words erupts between JD(U), RJD over Tejashwi’s merry making photograph

A political mud-slinging has erupted in Bihar after the ruling Janata Dal (United) released a photograph of opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav with a girl, alleging that RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s youngest son was used to a life of revelry.

In response, Yadav alleged that the exercise was the JD(U)’s reaction to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “carefully cultivated image taking a beating following our exposes on corruption and illicit liquor trade in his rein”.

The picture, which was released at a joint press conference called by JD(U) spokesmen Sanjay Singh, Neeraj Kumar and Nikhil Mandal, showed Yadav standing with an unidentified woman and a bottle of liquor in the backdrop. The JD(U) also questioned the values of “Bihar’s youth icon”.

“You all can see the so called Bihar youth icon’s photograph in which he is having a good time. We wonder about this ‘rang’ (colour) of Tejashwi Yadav. Is this the sanskar (values) he has imbibed from his father (RJD supremo) Lalu Prasad”, the JD(U) spokesmen said.

Hitting back at the JD(U), Yadav alleged at a press conference that “the standard of politics hit rock bottom in Bihar today and this has been at the behest of Nitish Kumar who is upset that our relentless campaign against corruption and illicit liquor trade in his rein which is tarnishing his image”.

Clearing his stance on the row, Yadav said, “the picture predates my entry into politics. It was clicked during my cricketing days. Perhaps at a party thrown during an IPL match. I wonder what is so objectionable about the photograph and what is the JD(U) trying to prove by resorting to such tricks”.

Interestingly, the JD(U)’s attack on Yadav comes days after the RJD leader had released the picture of one Rakesh Singh, named in an old hooch case, with CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar. Citing the picture, Yadav had alleged that illicit liquor business was thriving in the state because of involvement of JD(U) leaders. He also termed the total prohibition policy of Kumar a “farce”.

The JD(U) had immediately stepped expelled Rakesh Singh, a block level leader of the party, as soon as the controversy arose.

