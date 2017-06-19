Wanted Naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

A wanted Naxal, who was carrying a reward of Rs five lakh, today killed by the security forces in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

The encounter took place this afternoon in the Katgaon-Kamteda axis of Koyalibeda village when a joint team of the special task force (STF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh police, the Border Security Force (BSF), was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Special Director General of Police (anti-Naxal operations) D M Awasthi told PTI.

“After the exchange of fire stopped, the joint forces recovered the body of Jai Singh Kunjam, a wanted Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh,” another senior official said.

A self loading rifle (SLR), some ammunition and three rifles (.315 bore) have also been recovered from the spot, he said.

The forces estimate that three more Naxals were also killed during the encounter, however, their bodies have not been recovered yet, he added.

Upon receiving information about the movement of Maoists in the area, a joint team of the STF, the DRG and the BSF launched a counter-insurgency operation last night in the area, located around 200 kms from here.

When the patrolling team was cordoning-off a forest patch near Kamteda between Koyalibeda and Partapur this afternoon, the encounter broke out between the two sides, Awasthi said.

Notably, three Naxals, including two women, were yesterday killed in a gunbattle with police in the state’s Rajnandgaon district.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App