‘Wanted’ Maoist posters out in Sukma, prize money for information as high as Rs 40 lakhs

Gun salute to Sukma martyrs (Express Photo) Gun salute to Sukma martyrs (Express Photo)

Days after the attack on CRPF jawans by Maoists in Chhattisgarh, the police in Sukma has released posters declaring prize money for those who would give information about Naxals responsible for the recent attack that led to the death of 25 security personnel. The attack had killed 25 CRPF jawans from the Burkapal camp of the CRPF 74 Battalion while they were trying to secure an under-construction road in south Sukma.

#Sukma attack perpetrators wanted dead or alive, says Police in posters released declaring prize money for giving info about these Naxals pic.twitter.com/Xlf4iAbhAT — ANI (@ANI_news) April 28, 2017

The posters put up by the police offer as high as Rs 40 lakhs for anyone who finds the specific Maoist insurgent dead or alive or even has information about his/her whereabouts. Some of the ‘wanted’ Maoists in the posters are Ramanna, Vanoja and Madvi Mangali. The Rs 40 lakh prize money offered by the police is for information about Ramanna. The posters say that the informants’ names will not be revealed.

The news of the prize money comes two days after Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar was appointed as the DIG of CRPF. The attack in Sukma took place more than a month after 13 CRPF jawans were killed in a similar ambush on a road-opening party on the Injeram-Bhejji stretch, around 60 km from Monday’s ambush spot. In 2010, 76 CRPF personnel were killed in Sukma in a Maoist attack.

According to accounts given by officers of the Sukma attack, 76 jawans left the CRPF’s Burkapal camp at 6 am in order to secure the road and under-construction bridge on the crucial link between Dornapal on NH 30 and Jagargunda, a length of 56 km. While on their way back at 12.55 pm, they came under a hail of fire from a massive, planned ambush, in an area considered a Maoist stronghold. The stretch where the attack took place is a crucial under-construction roads in south Sukma.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd