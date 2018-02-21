Want to remain Muslim, stay with husband: Hadiya affidavit in Supreme Court

Shafin Jahan and Hadiya (File photo) Shafin Jahan and Hadiya (File photo)

Stating that she wants to “continue to live as wife of my beloved husband Mr Shafin Jahan”, and that she “embraced Islam and married him on my own free will”, Hadiya, the Kerala woman whose conversion and marriage had kicked up a storm, has alleged that her father, K M Asokan, kept her in house arrest after her custody was granted to him. In an affidavit filed in Supreme Court, Hadiya, 25, also claimed that her father appears to be “under the influence” of certain people, who are “trying to use him”. She stated, “I respectfully submit that it appears to me that my father is under the influence of certain sections of people who are trying to use him. Otherwise, I do not see how my father, who is an atheist, would object to me changing my religion or marrying someone from a different religion.”

On the Kerala High Court’s decision to hand over her custody to her father, and the subsequent “house arrest”, Hadiya stated, “the same (annulment) was…done despite the absence of any such prayer in the writ petition…and giving me against my will to the custody of the writ petitioner (my father), who kept me in house arrest since 24.5.2017 (date of impugned order) to 25.11.2017 till this Hon’ble Court directed that I be released…”

Hadiya is currently doing house surgeon’s duty, having completed Bachelor’s degree in Homeopathic medicine, at a college in Salem, Tamil Nadu, following a Supreme Court order. She repeatedly mentions in the affidavit that she had “embraced the faith/religion of Islam on my choice, as per my conscience, and on my own free will after studying about Islam”. Thereafter, she stated, she “married a person, Shafin Jahan…from the same faith as per my choice and on my own free will”.

Hadiya also submitted that she “suffered” after the Kerala High Court ordered her to stay in a hostel, and later at her parents’ home. As a result of “these orders”, the affidavit states, “I have suffered immensely; particularly due to my prolonged confinement in hostel against my will, I feel I have been deprived of my freedom and rights. I was denied the right to even contact anybody or to possess or use a phone. I have suffered also as a result of the impugned judgment where my marriage was annulled against my wishes and the wishes of my husband and I also felt as a commodity when I was asked to go in the custody of my father.”

Several people had come to consel her while she was forced to live with her parents, and the “so-called counseling was only to convince me to leave Islam”. She also claimed that the National Investigation Agency, which was asked by Supreme Court to look into circumstances surrounding her marriage, had “attempted to mislead me by portraying Shafin Jahan as a terrorist.” The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson met her during this period and later issued “false comments” to the media, which “I never told her”, the affidavit alleged. Pleading that her “entire liberty may kindly be restored”, Hadiya also requested that she be compensated for the “agonies and sufferings, to which I was subjected.”

