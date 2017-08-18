Want to live as Muslim, Kerala woman tells activist

Hadiya with Shefin Jahan Hadiya with Shefin Jahan

A DAY after the Supreme Court ordered the NIA to probe her conversion to Islam and marriage to a Muslim youth, Kerala resident Hadiya has indicated that she wants to live as a Muslim. Hadiya, whose original name was Akhila, has been shut in her house at T V Puram in Kottayam since May 26, the day when the high court handed over her custody to her parents after nullifying her marriage to Shefin Jahan. No one has been allowed to meet the woman, who is guarded by police.

However, activist and writer Rahul Easwar met Hadiya and released a short video in which she was heard speaking against her confinement at the house. “Is it enough to put me like this in house? Is it my life?” she asked. “When I am offering namaz, why is mother scolding me,” she said.

Easwar, the son of the Sabarimala main priest’s family, also spoke to Hadiya’s mother Ponnamma, who was heard blaming two Muslim women, who had been Hadiya’s friends in college.

Sources said the family has been in a desperate attempt to bring the daughter back to Hindu faith. For this, they had even arranged several sessions of counselling. However, the woman has been leading an Islamic way of life in her house.

