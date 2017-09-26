Only in Express
  • Want to be reborn as Brahmin: Suresh Gopi

Want to be reborn as Brahmin: Suresh Gopi

The Rajya Sabha MP said he wanted to be born again as a Brahmin. By becoming the chief priest at Sabarimala temple, he said, he wanted live in the premises of Lord Ayyappa. He wanted to be at least a junior priest at the hill shrine, he added.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram | Published:September 26, 2017 5:43 am
Suresh Gopi, BJP, brahmin, Suresh Gopi brahmin remark, actor Suresh Gopi, Referring to the chief priest of Sabarimala temple, Suresh Gopi said he wanted to hold the post so that he could touch the idol of God and recite prayers.
Related News

Actor-turned-BJP MP Suresh Gopi has said that he wanted to be born a Brahmin and work as a temple priest.

“As a great devotee, I consider a Brahmin who wears the sacred thread as God. If someone asks me whether I have seen God in flesh and blood, my answer would be that I believe that a temple priest is the God in front of me,’’ Gopi said here on Saturday. He was addressing the annual meeting of Yogakshema Sabha, an outfit of Namboodiri Brahmins of Kerala.

Referring to the chief priest of Sabarimala temple, Gopi said he wanted to hold the post so that he could touch the idol of God and recite prayers.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he wanted to be born again as a Brahmin. By becoming the chief priest at Sabarimala temple, he said, he wanted live in the premises of Lord Ayyappa. He wanted to be at least a junior priest at the hill shrine, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 26: Latest News