Want to be active in politics for 25 years: Pawan Kalyan

Telugu actor and Janasena party founder Pawan Kalyan Tuesday said he wants to be in “active politics” for the next 25 years. “I want to be in active politics at least for 25 years,” the actor, who has embarked on his first political tour in Telangana, said addressing a meeting of his party workers here, as part of his ‘praja yatra’ (yatra for people).

Kalyan, who will be touring Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts over four days, said he has “utmost respect” for the Congress, to which his elder brother, actor-turned politician Chiranjeevi, belongs.

Kalyan had campaigned in support of the TDP-BJP combine in undivided Andhra Pradesh in the 2014 polls. Power in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is limited to only a few castes, Kalyan said, adding Janasena would end this imbalance.

“I will advise ruling parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on public related issues but if they are not resolved, I will oppose their governments,” Kalyan said. “Janasena is a party of all religions,” he said, adding his motto was to eradicate corruption.

The actor, who has a sizeable fan following in Telangana, attended a mass prayer at St Mary’s Church in Hyderabad on Sunday with his wife Anna Lezhneva, the first time he was seen in public with his Russian partner.

