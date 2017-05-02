‘Want 50 heads for his sacrifice,’ says daughter of jawan whose body was mutilated by Pakistan

The family of BSF head constable Prem Sagar, who was killed and his body beheaded by the Pakistani Army The family of BSF head constable Prem Sagar, who was killed and his body beheaded by the Pakistani Army

Families of the two Indian jawans, who were killed and their bodies mutilated by Pakistan, are mourning the death of their loved ones. The last rites of the two soldiers will be carried out Tuesday after their bodies reach their homes. Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh of 22 Sikh and Head Constable Prem Sagar of the BSF 200 Battalion were killed and beheaded by Army regulars of the Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) who crossed into Indian territory with the help of cover fire. The Indian Army has promised appropriate response to the ‘despicable’ act by Pakistan.

While Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh hails from Tarn Taran district in Punjab, Head Constable Prem Sagar is from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Saroj, daughter of Prem Sagar, told news agency ANI that she wants ’50 heads for his sacrifice.’ Prem Sagar’s family on Monday made frantic attempts to contact BSF officials after news started streaming in of his killing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Prem Sagar, 50, had joined the BSF in 1994 and was posted to J&K two years ago. He was home in February when he visited his family.

Similarly at the home of Naib Subedar Paramjit Singh in Tarn Taran district, there were wails and a gloomy atmosphere.

“My father got martyred for the country and I am proud of him,” Simrandeep, his daughter, told ANI. His brother told the news agency that Singh had recently gotten his house constructed and was planning to shift.

Singh was to come home on leave on April 28 but since one of his friends had to take a leave urgently, Singh deferred his leave.

“He had told his family that he would reach home on May 8. He had last come home around five months ago,” a relative told the Indian Express. While Singh’s father is a small farmer, two of his brothers are employed with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

“We haven’t been told officially. But we have come to know that his body was mutilated. We want the government to give a befitting reply for this attack,” the relative added.

