Do not need advice from Odisha BJP, says Pitroda after party demanded resignation

Sam Pitroda (File photo) Sam Pitroda (File photo)

Sam Pitroda on Saturday hit back at Odisha unit of BJP that recently demanded his removal as Technical Advisor to the state government in wake of the WannaCry ransom ware attack. “At 75 with 50 years of experience, I do not need advice from you @BJP4Odisha on what and how to execute,” Pitroda said in a series of tweets. Pitroda, who played a key role in transforming India’s telecom sector, said this while responding to Odisha BJP’s allegation about an “unholy nexus” between BJD and Congress.

BJP’s state unit Vice-President Samir Mohanty had recently alleged that Pitroda was involved in National Herald case and he must be removed from the post. BJP activists also staged a demonstration seeking to know about Pitroda’s performance and contribution since he was made Technical Advisor to the state government.

BJP Spokesperson Sajjan Sharma had earlier alleged that Chief minister Naveen Patnaik had given Pitroda a Cabinet Minister rank because of an internal tie-up between BJD and Congress. The BJP leader has also questioned Pitroda’s absence at a time when WannaCry virus affected several computer data systems in the state.

Stating that his role and responsibilities are very clear to him, Pitroda said he takes it seriously for the people of Odisha. “At 75 nor do I need salary, title, privilege and perks of any type. Titles do not matter for me,” Pitroda said in another tweet.

Pitroda also made it clear that he agreed to help the state because for his love and respect for the Chief Minister and the people of Odisha, “my birth place”. “I do not understand how One Rupee salary is considered a hoax by you all. Does it mean that taking salary is not a hoax,” Pitroda said in a tweet.

Regarding WannaCry, Pitroda’s tweet said: “I have little to add. Cyber security related issue are serious matter world over and need domain experts.” “To educate yourself @BJPOdisha, I recommend that you read my recent Biography- Dreaming Big: My Journey 2 Connect India,” Pitroda tweeted.

