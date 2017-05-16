WannaCry ransomware: After ransomware global attack, Chandigarh Police tells cops to be cautious

IN THE wake of WannaCry ransomware attack globally, the cyber cell of Chandigarh Police on Monday issued a general alert to its different wings barring all the police personnel from entertaining mails received in the format of ‘.exe’ (extension executable files).

The ransomware globally affected the government agencies and organisations and the hackers demanded huge money in the shape of bitcoins for releasing the hacked data.

The cyber cell generated its alert in all the WhatsApp groups of Chandigarh Police being monitored by DGP Tajender Singh Luthra and SSP Eish Singhal.

DSP (cyber cell) Rashmi Yadav Sharma said, “We have advised our all police personnel not to check their personal stuff, including mails, Facebook, Twitter accounts on the computer systems of police department. We have issued the alert only for police department while other departments of Chandigarh Administration are being monitored by IT wing of local administration.”

In the advisory issued on WhatsApp groups, police personnel have been advised that if it is very necessary and urgent to open .exe files, then they should consult cyber experts and use anti-hacking programmes.

There are eight different wings of Chandigarh Police, including crime branch, operations cell, CID, Crime Against Women (CAW) cell and modus operandi branch, apart from 16 police stations, which are inter-connected with computers being monitored from a common server room at police headquarters in Sector 9.

Inspector H S Sekhon, head of cyber cell, said, “Although we have received complaints in which bitcoins were demanded for releasing the hacked data, we are yet to receive any complaint of ransomware attack on any Chandigarh-based company.”

On Monday, Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) also issued an alert in connection with WannaCry attack, warning the users not to pay the ransom.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now