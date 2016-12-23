Waiting for V P Singh Badnore: Over 200 guests for more than 90 minutes

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore with South Korean Ambassador Cho Hyun during a function in Chandigarh on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore with South Korean Ambassador Cho Hyun during a function in Chandigarh on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi

UT ADMINISTRATOR V P Singh Badnore kept over 200 guests waiting at a dinner hosted by the Korean embassy for over 90 minutes on Thursday evening. The guests included the who’s who of Chandigarh, including the diplomatic corps based here.

South Korean Ambassador Cho Hyun was here for the event, which was held in honour of Jagdeep Singh Chadha, a city-based industrialist who has been appointed Korea’s first honorary consul general here.

Several guests left after waiting for an hour. Among those who left were the British Deputy High Commissioner and his wife.

The guests had all reached at the scheduled time — 7 pm sharp — for the event. Badnore was supposed to arrive at 8 pm. He showed up only at 9.40 pm. Governor Badnore apologised for his late arrival and said he did not know it was “such a big dinner”.

Earlier this month, he kept children at a blind school waiting for his arrival. After his arrival at the dinner, Badnore said his wife was to come by the Shatabdi which pulled in late.

Ambassador Cho is in Chandigarh for three days from December 22 to 24. He will be visiting various other institutions and business facilities in the Tricity in a bid to strengthen cultural, educational, business and investment relations between South Korea and India, especially in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

The opening of Consul General office in Sector 9, Chandigarh, will provide consular assistance in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

In his speech, Cho described Chandigarh as the “gateway” to northern India. Chadha said his role was to provide consular assistance to Koreans visiting the region and promoting joint ventures in trade and commerce. The consulate will open in Sector 9 on Friday.