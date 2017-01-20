Waiting for revamp package for its Assam mills, HPC shifts HQ to Guwahati

Assam industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary Assam industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary

With the Centre promising a Rs 800-crore package to revamp its two major mills in Assam and the state government offering “all possible support”, the public sector Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd (HPC) has started shifting its head office from Kolkata to Guwahati. Assam industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the state government would provide it a rent-free premise here till the company was able to come out of the red and start making profits. HPCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Shashi Kanth Jain in a letter to the minister said the shifting process had already started and its corporate head office would soon function from Guwahati.

In July last year, industry minister Patowary had informed the state assembly here that there was no justification in HPC having its corporate head office in Kolkata when it had no production unit in West Bengal. Two of the HPC’s four paper mills are in Assam and one in Nagaland, he had said, asking the company to shift its head office to Guwahati.

Currently in the grip of severe raw material shortage as well as that of capital to revamp its decades-old machinery, its two mills in Jagiroad and Panchgram have been in bad shape for several years now. While the Panchgram unit has remained shut, the production of its Jagiroad unit has drastically gone down.

It was in September that the Centre had promised to provide a Rs 800-crore package to the HPC to revamp its two units. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on the other hand had announced that the state government would relax VAT on bamboo and coal for the two paper mills.

Production in the Jagiroad unit was so disappointing that it failed to supply on time printing paper to the state government to print free textbooks for school students on time despite the education department making it an advance payment. Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on January 5 said the department would be compelled to blacklist the paper mill for its failure to supply the committed quantity of paper.

