Waiting for Iraq’s nod to bring back mortal remains: MoS V K Singh

MoS External Affairs General V.K. Singh (File) MoS External Affairs General V.K. Singh (File)

The government is awaiting Baghdad’s approval to bring back the body of 39 Indians killed in Iraq as the legal procedures of obtaining the mortal remains has been completed, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh told ANI. “As soon as we get a nod from Baghdad ambassador, we will leave with a C-17 plane to bring back the mortal remains with due honours. We will handover the mortal remains to their families. They will not have to come to the airport,” V K Singh told ANI. Singh is scheduled to leave for Iraq on April 1 to retreive the bodies.

“After visiting Baghdad to retrieve the bodies, we will then fly to Amritsar, where we will hand over the bodies of 27 people from Punjab and four bodies from Himachal Pradesh to the families there. Then, we will go to Kolkata to handover the two bodies there. And in Patna, we will hand over the remaining bodies,” he further explained.

On March 20, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informed the Rajya Sabha that 39 Indian nationals, most of whom hailed from Punjab were kidnapped and killed by Islamic State (IS) in Iraq’s Mosul.

