Vyapam scam whistleblower moves privacy plea in Madhya Pradesh HC

Close on the heels of the Supreme Court upholding right to privacy as a fundamental right, a whistleblower in the Vyapam case has moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court, alleging that his privacy was being violated because the police was following him everywhere in the name of providing him security. The Gwalior bench of the high court Friday issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Home) and the DGP, among others, on the petition moved by Ashish Chaturvedi. Advocate D P Singh said his client Chaturvedi has alleged that his privacy is being violated because police follow him everywhere, and at one point had also installed cameras at his home.

A government advocate argued in court Friday that Chaturvedi often disappears without informing the personnel deployed for his security. He also argued that cameras were needed because Chaturvedi often levels false allegations against security personnel.

