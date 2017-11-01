Vyapam scam: Rahul hails ‘Swachh Bharat’ in a veiled jibe at CBI clean chit to MP CM

Rahul Gandhi; above. The CBI charge sheet came as a major relief to the Madhya Pradesh chief minister as he had been given a virtual clean chit by the probe agency. (File) Rahul Gandhi; above. The CBI charge sheet came as a major relief to the Madhya Pradesh chief minister as he had been given a virtual clean chit by the probe agency. (File)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at the CBI clean chit to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Vyapam scam case, linking it to the government’s cleanliness drive Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. "Naitikta gayi kudedaan, Jai Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Morality has been thrown into the dustbin, hail Clean India campaign)," Gandhi said on Twitter.

He also attached a news report on the CBI clean chit to Chouhan in the Vyapam scam case. The charge sheet filed by the CBI in connection with Pre-Medical test for 2013 listed 490 accused which includes three Vyapam officials – Nitin Mohindra, Ajay Kumar Sen and C K Mishra.

The CBI charge sheet came as a major relief to the Madhya Pradesh chief minister as he had been given a virtual clean chit by the probe agency.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App