Vyapam scam: Congress leader urges PM Modi to remove Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with MP chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Ajay Singh, on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister in the wake of the CAG observations about the Vyapam scam. A report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), released recently, rapped the state government over the Vyapam scam.

The scam pertains to alleged irregularities in job recruitments and admissions by the state professional Examination Board, known by its Hindi name Vyapam.

“I have written a letter to PM and urging him that Shivraj Singh Chouhan be removed from the post of chief minister as Vyapam scam took shape during his tenure. The CAG too has rapped the state government over it,” the Congress leader told reporters here. The CAG has passed strictures against the Madhya Pradesh government for “systematic subversion of rules” in appointment of director and controller of the scam-tainted professional examination board.

Singh alleged that 53 persons died and 55 FIRs were registered in connection with the scam. Nearly 2,500 persons were facing investigation by various agencies including the CBI.

Besides, 2,100 persons were arrested in connection with this massive admission and recruitment racket, he said. “All this happened during the tenure of Chouhan as CM. He was incharge of the state’s medical education department when this occurred. The CM himself has admitted to the irregularities in 1,378 appointments made through Vyapam,” he said.

Leader of Opposition said, “Surprisingly, none of the investigating agency has summoned the chief minister to get details about the scam.

“When former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh could be summoned on ground of being incharge of coal ministry, why a chief minister can’t be examined ?”, he sought to know.

Earlier two chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh –Uma Bharti and Babulal Gaur– were removed by the top BJP leadership when issues against them were not even related to corruption, he said “Why BJP’s top leadership is going soft on Chouhan?” he wanted to know.

