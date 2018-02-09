Vyapam scam: CBI rules out Uma Bharti’s role, names 87 in chargesheet

Union minister Uma Bharti. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Union minister Uma Bharti. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

The CBI has ruled out the involvement of former MP CM and current Union Minister Uma Bharti in the Vyapam scam.

The agency on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the case at a special court. The chargesheet names 87 people, including former minister Laxmikant Sharma and four former top officials of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board in connection to alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the board, then named Vyapam, for posts of contractual teachers in 2012, said agency sources.

The chargesheet noted that the “Umabharatiji” is mentioned against names of 14 candidates, but added that in the course of investigation, no evidence could be found which indicates that the candidates “contacted Umabharatiji for securing qualification in the examination in question.’’

The CBI had taken over the probe from the task force of Madhya Pradesh police, as directed by the Supreme Court. The CBI has added 36 new accused whose names did not figure in the chargesheet filed by the STF.

CBI counsel Satish Dinkar said former technical education minister Laxmikant Sharma is one of the accused along with Vyapam controller Pankaj Trivedi, Principal system analyst Nitin Mohindra and two other officials Ajay Kumar Sen and C K Mishra.

According to the chargesheet, the agency found that there were irregularities even in the appointment of Trivedi. He was appointed even though his name did not figure in the panel of three names finalised for the controller’s post, it said, adding that he later facilitated illegal selection of some candidates sponsored by one of the accused in the chargesheet.

