Vyapam scam cases to be heard by seven special courts, says Madhya Pradesh High Court

Madhya Pradesh High Court. (File) Madhya Pradesh High Court. (File)

Cases related to the Vyapam scam will be heard by seven special courts in four major cities of the state instead of the earlier 16, says a recent notification issued by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The notification issued on September 11 states, “The High Court of Madhya Pradesh hereby designates the courts of the Additional Sessions Judges for trial of offences relating to Vyapam scam matters and matters linked thereto, investigated by the CBI, Delhi or Special Task Force (STF), Bhopal in suppression of all its earlier notifications.”

As per the notification the cases related to Vayapam scam will be heard in four cities including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

The court of additional sessions judge of Bhopal will hear the Vyapam cases of Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Betul, Hoshangabad, Harda, Rajgarh and Vidisha, it said.

Similarly, the additional sessions judge of Gwalior will hear the cases of Gwalior, Tikamgarh, Sheopur, Bhind, Morena, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia and Ashoknagar.

The additional session judge of Jabalpur will hear the cases of Jabalpur, Dindori, Chhattarpur, Narsinghpur, Damoh, Seoni, Satna, Panna, Shahdol, Katni, Anooppur, Mandla, Sagar, Chhindwara, Rewa, Sidhi, Balaghat, Umaria and Singrauli.

Besides, the additional session judge of Indore will hear the cases of Indore, Dhar, Ratlam, Jhabua, Mandsaur, Mandleshwar (West Nimar), Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Khandwa (East Nimar), Neemuch, Barwani, Alirajpur and Burhanpur.

The scam involves massive irregularities and corruption in the examinations held by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, formerly known as MP Vyavsayik Pareeksha Mandal (Vyapam) for admission to medical colleges and recruitment in government jobs.

Initially, Madhya Pradesh police’s STF conducted investigation in the scandal in which several top government officials and ministers are allegedly involved but the probe was later handed over to the CBI on the directive of the Supreme Court in 2015.

Seventeen of the 310 absconders in the case have so far been arrested by the CBI.

It has registered over 170 FIRs in connection with the scam.

