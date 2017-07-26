Vyapam scam accused commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

Vyapam scam accused Praveen Yadav allegedly committed suicide at his residence. Vyapam scam accused Praveen Yadav allegedly committed suicide at his residence.

An accused in the Vyapam scam allegedly committed suicide at this residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Wednesday. He has been identified as Praveen Yadav.

The scam pertains to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in entrance tests organised by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also known as Vyapam board. In 2015, a few linked to the scam died under mysterious circumstances. The Congress accused the government of indulging in a cover up, a charge refuted by the Shivraj Singh Chauhan administration.

The Supreme Court had transferred all the investigations connected to the scam from the Special Investiation Team(SIT) and the Special Task Force (STF) to the CBI.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited.

