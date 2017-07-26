Vyapam scam accused commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh

An accused in the Vyapam scam allegedly committed suicide at this residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Wednesday. He has been identified as Praveen Yadav.
The scam pertains to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in entrance tests organised by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also known as Vyapam board. In 2015, a few linked to the scam died under mysterious circumstances. The Congress accused the government of indulging in a cover up, a charge refuted by the Shivraj Singh Chauhan administration.
The Supreme Court had transferred all the investigations connected to the scam from the Special Investiation Team(SIT) and the Special Task Force (STF) to the CBI.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited.
- Jul 26, 2017 at 12:05 pmWhat's the use of commenting on this ?I consider it be the biggest scam of independent India,but what off that?Shameless Shioraj Singh Chauhan won't resign and Mr.Modi and Amit Shah have no guts to ask for his resignation.Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 12:00 pmnow CBI will rush to file an FIR with equal fervor as it has been showing in other cases...CAN it???? and will it???Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 11:55 amWhat is new in the news ... VYAPAM papam not engulfing BJP so farReply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 11:44 amThe Vyapam scam started many years ago during the Congress rule and was just continuing in the subsequent years!Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 12:02 pmcongress BJP scam Now what for the voter ?Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 11:31 amAnother suicide ...???? Anyone for it.. !!! ..And they talk about clean governance.....Reply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 11:21 amProbe IB's complicity in al Vyapam murdersReply
- Jul 26, 2017 at 11:18 amgood riddanceReply
