Vyapam scam: SC rejects plea for CBI probe into Madhya Pradesh PET

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities and corruption in the Madhya Pradesh Pre-Engineering Test (MPPET), which is organised by the Vyapam board. The apex court said there was no merit in the plea, which had sought a direction for CBI probe in line with the ongoing investigation in alleged irregularities in admission for MBBS course through Vyapam test in Madhya Pradesh.

“When there will be something, we will open up the facts,” a bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha told advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing for petitioner Anand Rai who claims to be a whistleblower in the Vyapam scam. Bhushan alleged that there were manipulations in the OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets of some candidates who had appeared in the MPPET and this matter should be investigated thoroughly by the CBI itself.

Watch what else is making news

“So far as engineering entrance exam through Vyapam board is concerned, it has not been sent for CBI investigation. There were manipulation in OMR sheets,” he claimed. The apex court had in July 2015 ordered transfer of probe into all Vyapam scam cases and the deaths allegedly linked to it to the CBI. It had transferred the probe of all cases and alleged deaths connected to it from the Special Investiation Team(SIT) and the Special Task Force (STF) to the CBI as the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had acceded to the demand.

Congress had alleged that various persons linked to the Vyapam scam have died under mysterious circumstances, a charge refuted by the state government. The order had come on a bunch of petitions including one filed by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh seeking apex court-monitored CBI probe into all cases arising out of the Vyapam scam. Recently, the apex court had upheld cancellation of admission of 634 medical students in the MBBS course through Vyapam test for adopting unfair means, terming their action as “an act of deceit”.