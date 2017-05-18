Vyapam mastermind: An MBA, Guruji’s alliance with Bedi Ram changed him

An engineering and a post-graduate in MBA, ‘Guruji’, the kingpin of the multi-crore paper leak scam, always wanted to earn money.

In the initial years, he started several businesses including a tanker washing center near Lucknow. He also worked with one of the leading air conditioner companies.

A BTech graduate from Hewett Engineering College and an MBA holder from I K Gujral University in Lucknow, Guruji did several private jobs in Lucknow and Noida.

But things started to change in 2006, when Guruji came in contact with Bedi Ram, the mastermind of the Vyapam scam. The meeting completely changed the course of Guruji’s life. He was never the same man again. Bedi Ram found someone who had a sound knowledge in Information Technology (IT) and so their long journey of crime began, which also involved scams in recruitment exams.

“In 2006, he left his job in the air conditioner company in Noida and met Bedi Ram through one of his friend.

After meeting Bedi Ram, Guruji agreed to work for him. He is a master in IT and was well educated, so Bedi Ram was keen to work with him. Guruji was involved in a railway paper leak scam which rocked Uttar Pradesh. After working for around three years with Bedi Ram, Guruji decided to go alone,” a police officer investigating the case told Chandigarh Newsline.

Guruji has two brothers and sisters who are working in good companies and the family is financially sound. Infact, the family tried to stop him from from working with Bedi Ram, but he did not listen and continued with his association.

“He is the most intelligent among the 85 persons arrested so far in the case. He is also a hard nut to crack, but he revealed that he was involved in all the major paper leak scams which took place in different states in the country after 2011,” a vigilance bureau source said.

