Vyapam case: Medical officer held in Barabanki

THE CBI has arrested a state health department doctor from Barabanki district in connection with the Vyapam recruitment scam case in Madhya Pradesh. Virendra Maurya, posted as medical officer at a community health centre in Rae Bareli, was arrested on Thursday. He was produced before a court in Bhopal on Friday, which sent him to judicial custody.

CBI officials said the agency had chargesheeted Virendra on November 23, last year, in connection with the Madhya Pradesh Pre-Medical Entrance Test (MP PMT) 2012 examination in a Bhopal court.

After taking cognizance of the chargesheet, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused.

A CBI communique stated that the investigation had found Virendra’s alleged involvement in a conspiracy with Sonu Pachauri.

He had appeared in MP PMT-2012 at an examination centre in Indore, where he allegedly helped a girl candidate by showing his answersheet to solve the questions.

The CBI added that in 2012, Maurya was already pursuing an MBBS at a government medical college in Kanpur and had no intention of taking admission in the same course in Madhya Pradesh. His intention was only to allegedly assist the beneficiary candidate in copying at the exam, it said.

The agency also found that in connivance with Pachauri and People’s Medical College, a private institution, in Bhopal, Maurya had blocked an MBBS seat there. After he vacated his seat, the college filled the vacancy without following due procedures, the CBI stated.

