Vyapam case: CBI cites private lab statement countering Digvijaya Singh’s claim

The CBI, which is probing the Vyapam exam and recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh, has said that a person attached to a private lab that Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had named had not given any opinion on the alleged tampering of a hard disk to remove the mention of "CM" from it. The CBI, which gave a clean chit to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday, has attached with its status report to the Supreme Court a statement of the private lab employee that indicates there was no evidence to suggest that Chouhan's name figured in an Excel sheet recovered from the hard disk owned by one of the accused.

The lab expert had examined the pen drive sent by whistleblower Prashant Pandey. The pen drive had contained the "tampered" and "untampered" versions of the Excel sheet that allegedly contained the CM's name. The lab expert, CBI sources said, has told the agency that she did not give any opinion on whether the Excel sheet was tampered with. The lab the CBI mentioned was Truth Labs.

Singh had cited a report of Truth Labs in the Supreme Court to say that the hard disk was tampered with. Singh had told the court that the deleted file relating to an Excel sheet with names of candidates, roll number, sponsor, "sponsor/recommender", and name of examination was initially opened at 4.20 pm of July 18, 2013, he said. "…at that time 'CM' featured in the Excel sheet at 48 places out of 131 as recommender/sponsor. However, the tampering took place at 8 pm within a few hours on July 18, 2013, when the 'CM' featured at 48 places was either replaced with 'Uma Bhartiji', 'Raj Bhavan', 'M/s' and 'minister' or deleted together," a CBI official said, quoting the submission made by Singh.

He said CBI had questioned Neeru, an assistant director at Truth Labs who had analysed the pen drive sent by the whistleblower, which had the "tampered" and "untampered" files. She had told CBI in her report that she neither identified nor indicated any tampering, the CBI official said. She refuted the claim that the lab had spoken about the hard disk as Truth Labs had only examined the pen drive. The expert said she had mentioned that no forensic opinion can be given without examining the hard disk on which the files were stored, the official claimed. Neeru told the CBI that no hard disc was examined by Truth Labs and the examination was confined to three folders in the pen drive, the official said.

