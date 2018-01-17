Vyapam case: CBI chargesheet against ex-minister, 94 others

Former Technical Education Minister Laxmikant Sharma and his OSD O P Shukla were among 95 persons named in a chargesheet filed by the CBI on Tuesday in connection with irregularities in Samvida Shala Shikshak Patrata Pariksha Varg-3 examination conducted by Vyapam, the Hindi acronym for Professional Examination Board, in 2011.The CBI registered an FIR in the case under various provisions of IPC, Madhya Pradesh Recognised Examination Act, 1937, and the IT Act in 2015 on orders from Supreme Court.

The CBI said the officials allegedly increased marks of 84 candidates to enable them to clear the exam. Probe showed that Vyapam officials created a digital file with details of candidates and middlemen who sponsored their names. Prior to declaration of results, Principal System Analyst Nitin Mohindra would delete actual marks obtained by students from the digital file and inflate their marks. However, the accused did not change the OMR sheets, which showed the candidates got less marks than the declared results.

