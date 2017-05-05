Vyapam: 3 ministers seek FIRs against Digvijaya Singh, 2 whistleblowers

AICC General Secretary Digvijay Singh. (File Photo) AICC General Secretary Digvijay Singh. (File Photo)

Three ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government, including Home Minister Bhupendra Singh, on Thursday met CBI officials in Bhopal and sought registration of FIRs against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and two whistleblowers — Prashant Pandey and Anand Rai — for submitting false evidence to implicate CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Vyapam scam.

The Home Minister, Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra and Minister of State for Cooperative Vishwas Sarang visited the CBI office a day after the central agency submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that the allegations levelled by the three about manipulation of records were based on forged documents.

Pandey and Digvijaya had alleged that the original excel sheet seized from Vyapam official and main accused Nitin Mohindra was tampered with to remove the name of the CM.

The memorandum submitted to the CBI by the three ministers claimed that the electronic evidence submitted by the whistleblowers in court and other fora was found to be false.

