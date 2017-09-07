VVPAT will be used in HP Assembly elections: Election Commission

Senior Election Commission officers on Thursday reviewed the poll preparations in Himachal Pradesh and said VVPAT machines will be used in the forthcoming assembly polls. (Representational Image) Senior Election Commission officers on Thursday reviewed the poll preparations in Himachal Pradesh and said VVPAT machines will be used in the forthcoming assembly polls. (Representational Image)

Senior Election Commission officers on Thursday reviewed the poll preparations in the state and said VVPAT machines will be used in the forthcoming assembly polls. A two-member EC team, which arrived in Shimla on Wednesday, held a meeting with state chief electoral officer Pushpendra Rajput along with all the DCs, SPs, and nodal officers to sensitise them on the latest election processes and election management.

Umesh Sinha, deputy election commissioner of EC, said VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) machines will be used in the upcoming Assembly election, which will witness the optimum use of latest information technologies for effective coordination.

Stressing on the role of media, including social media, as an important tool for transparent elections, he asked the district election officers to regularly use it for smooth dissemination of information to the public. He directed them to remain in regular touch with the political parties for their active participation in all aspects of the election process.

Deputy election commissioner Sandeep Saxena said special campaigns will be launched in the state from September 16 to 30 to include all eligible persons in the electoral roll. He also asked the district election officers to regularly hold review meetings with the police regarding to ensure smooth conduct of the election.

The assembly polls are due in the state later this year and the EC is expected to announce the dates by end of this month or the beginning of October.

