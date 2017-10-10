VVPAT slips to be counted at 182 polling stations in Gujarat elections: CEC Joti

VVPAT enables a voter to see the name of the candidate and the symbol of the candidate on paper to whom he/she has cast the vote. (Representational Image) VVPAT enables a voter to see the name of the candidate and the symbol of the candidate on paper to whom he/she has cast the vote. (Representational Image)

To double check the functioning of EVMs during the Assembly elections, the Election Commission will be counting all the VVPAT (Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail) paper slips of one polling station in each of the 182 Assembly constituencies and compare them with the votes cast on the EVMs. These polling stations will be selected randomly.

“We have to make a beginning on a pilot basis. The introduction of VVPAT is in itself a very big challenge which we have to undertake,” said Chief Election Commissioner AK Joti on Tuesday.

Gujarat will only be the second state after Goa where EVM machines with VVPATs will be used in all the polling stations. VVPAT enables a voter to see the name of the candidate and the symbol of the candidate on paper to whom he/she has cast the vote.

If a candidate has any substantive reason about the result of a particular EVM of a polling station, he/she can request the Returning Officer for the counting of VVPAT paper slips after giving specific reason for the request. The EC has allocated 76,232 VVPATs for Gujarat election. Of these, 45000 VVPATs are brand new and will be supplied by the two public sector firms that manufacture these devices. Gujarat is yet to receive 4,000 of these VVPATs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App