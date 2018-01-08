VVIP chopper scam: In a blow to CBI probe, Italy court acquits former CEOs of Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland

On January 1, 2014, India had scrapped the contract with AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF. (File Photo) On January 1, 2014, India had scrapped the contract with AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF. (File Photo)

In a decision that will have implications in the CBI’s probe into the VVIP chopper scandal, the Court of Appeal of Milan on Monday acquitted former Finmeccanica president Giuseppe Orsi and former chief of its subsidiary AgustaWestland Bruno Spagnolini in a bribery case. The development comes after Italy’s top court had ordered the retrial of the two CEOs, who were convicted in 2016 for paying bribes worth Rs 423 crore to Indian government officials to bag the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal in 2010.

In April 2016, the Milan Court of Appeals had sentenced Orsi to 4.5 years in jail for false accounting and corruption in the deal for 12 VVIP choppers, while Spagnolini was handed a four-year sentence. The Milan court’s order will come as a setback to the CBI, which has named Spagnolini and Orsi in its chargesheet filed in September last year.

The central probe agency had also filed a chargesheet against retired Air Chief Marshal SP Tyagi, former Air Marshal J.S. Gujral and 10 others in the case. The chargesheet, filed before a special court, also named Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi, lawyer Gautam Khaitan, Carlo Gerosa and Guido Haschke, alleged middlemen Christian Michel as accused. The CBI estimated a loss of Rs 2,666 crore to the exchequer in the deal.

On January 1, 2014, India had scrapped the contract with AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the IAF over an alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks of Rs 423 crore paid by it to secure the deal.

