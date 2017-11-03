VVIP chopper deal: CBI raids 6 locations in Delhi, Kolkata

While searches at the premises connected to Kothari led to recovery of Rs 68 lakh in cash, CBI seized Rs 29 lakh in cash from Jain’s premises. While searches at the premises connected to Kothari led to recovery of Rs 68 lakh in cash, CBI seized Rs 29 lakh in cash from Jain’s premises.

The CBI has conducted raids at six locations across Delhi and Kolkata in connection with its probe into the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case. Searches were conducted Wednesday at the premises of two businessmen suspected to have laundered money on behalf of cousins of former IAF chief S P Tyagi.

The CBI and ED have alleged that cousins of the then IAF chief Tyagi received money in the form of bribes from middlemen. This money, was allegedly moved through shell companies floated by the two businessmen whose premises were raided Wednesday.

The CBI carried out searches at three locations in Kolkata connected to businessman N K Jain. Premises of his company Abhinanadan Vanijya and his associate Rajesh Jain were also searched.

Another businessman to face raids was Sunil Kothari, whose Delhi residence and his company Om Metals Pvt Ltd were searched Wednesday night. While searches at the premises connected to Kothari led to recovery of Rs 68 lakh in cash, CBI seized Rs 29 lakh in cash from Jain’s premises.

