VVIP chopper deal: Bail plea of Dubai firms’ director dismissed

A Delhi court Monday dismissed the bail plea of Shivani Saxena, director of two Dubai-based firms in a money laundering case related to the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper deal, saying allegations against her were serious.

“Gravity of offence and seriousness of allegations, as levelled against accused coupled with role played by her, cannot be ignored at this stage even for the prima facie view for disposing the present bail application,” the court said.

Saxena and her husband Rajiv are residents of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, an archipelago which is home to the most expensive properties in the UAE, the chargesheet said.

It alleged that the two Dubai-based firms were entities “through which the proceeds of crime have been routed and further layered and integrated in buying the immovable properties/ shares, among others” in this case.

