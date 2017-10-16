VS Achuthanandan tilts towards Sitaram Yechury on secular coalition debate

CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan. (PTI File Photo) CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan. (PTI File Photo)

VS Achuthanandan, the veteran CPM leader from Kerala, is learnt to have backed party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s view that the party should co-operate with all secular forces to overthrow the BJP from power in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Sources said the opinion in the party central committee, which is meeting in Delhi to discuss the contentious issue of its approach towards the Congress in the next general election, is divided.

Sources said there was division even among members from the southern states who generally take the no-association-with-Congress approach.

Sources said 65 members have spoken so far. The meeting will conclude Monday. Achuthanandan, it is learnt, said on Sunday that the first and the biggest challenge is the threat of communal forces, and to counter that he favoured a secular alternative. He is learnt to have argued that the party should modify its line according to the changed times.

