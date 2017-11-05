Bank manager held for ‘raping’ Russian woman

The bank manager, Mohan Prasad Singh (32), was arrested on Saturday from Vrindavan. (Representational photo) The bank manager, Mohan Prasad Singh (32), was arrested on Saturday from Vrindavan. (Representational photo)

A 27-year-old Russian woman has accused a UCO Bank manager, posted in Vrindavan, of repeatedly raping her after saying that he would marry her.

The bank manager, Mohan Prasad Singh (32), was arrested on Saturday from Vrindavan. While initial reports had stated that he was arrested on Friday — the day the woman got an FIR lodged against him — police clarified that he was detained on Friday and arrested on Saturday.

The woman, police said, lodged a complaint after she came to know that Singh had a family in his native state of Bihar.

“The victim said that she came in contact with Mohan Prasad in December last year through Facebook… he had then claimed to be unmarried… She alleged that after Mohan Prasad assured that he wanted to marry her, she came to India in September. Prasad allegedly took her to his house and raped her several times,” Mathura SP Swapnil Mamgain said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App