Vrindavan: Australia woman associated with ISKCON dies in road accident

A 55-year-old Australian woman associated with ISKCON died after her scooter was hit by a tractor in Vrindavan here, police said on Tuesday. Tiudt Sharne Ann, who had arrived here on a 5 year tourist visa in 2015, was a devotee of Lord Krishna and used to look after stray cows in the town, police said.

She died on the spot after the incident on Monday. The tractor driver fled the scene while his vehicle has been impounded by police.

A complaint of negligient driving has been filed with police against the driver by a friend of the deceased.

Police said the Australian embassy has been informed about the incident. Quoting the embassy, police said the victim is survived by a brother.

The body has been sent for post-mortem while the last last rites would be carried out as per the embassy’s instructions, police said.