Voting for Northern Angami bypoll in Kohima begins

Voting has began amidst tight Voting has began amidst tight security for the by-election to the Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Kohima district from where former Nagaland chief minister president Shurhozelie Liezietsu is contesting on a NPF ticket. Voting started at 7 am and will end at 4 pm, official sources said.

A total of 16,235 voters, which include 7697 male and 8538 female will exercise their franchise in 25 polling stations. The contest in the Northern Angami seat is straight between Liezietsu and and his only rival Independent candidate Kekhrie Yhome. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of sitting MLA Khriehu Liezietsu on May 24 last,so that his father Shurhezelie Liezietsu could get elected as regular member of the state assembly. Long ques of voters were seen in polling booths.

