Voter Application: BJP seeks simple norm for Pandits

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (PTI File Photo) Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (PTI File Photo)

Worried over the declining number of displaced Kashmiri Pandit electors, a BJP delegation met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Thursday, seeking simplification of the voter registration process for them.

The party delegation wanted the poll panel to do away with the requirement of filling up the M-form, which requires migrant Pandits to submit several documents before elections that results in many genuine voters not getting registered.

“We urged the CEC to introduce online facilities to register. He promised to look into it,” Anil Baluni, head of BJP’s media department, said.

The delegation included Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Jitendra Singh.

