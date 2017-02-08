DAV college faculty member chosen for training in Australia

An assistant professor with the DAV college, Chandigarh, has been selected to visit Australia under the Australian VELT (Vocational Educational Leadership Training) programme organized by TAFE (Technical and Further Education) directors and the Government of India. Manju Dewan, Nodal Officer, B.VoC. and Community College Program at the college is among 20 participants who have been selected across India. The programme is from February 26 to March 6, 2017.

The UGC, AICTE and the Ministry of Skill Development selected 120 participants from all across India to attend Phase-I of the VELT Programme in New Delhi, where in the workshop, Ken Howell, Paul Wilson, Jen Bahen, Marty Burgess and Jayne Miller from Australia provided leadership training to 100 delegates from the UGC, AICTE and the Ministry of Skill Development.